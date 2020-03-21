Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $9.01 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.31. 6,879,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.38.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.43.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

