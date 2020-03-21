Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 4,600 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,855 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,358,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,452,000 after purchasing an additional 386,761 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,804,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,382,000 after purchasing an additional 778,813 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,608,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,811,000 after purchasing an additional 220,938 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,688 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,100,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,000 shares during the period. 41.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.15. 1,931,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,779. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.94 and a 200 day moving average of $73.42. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

