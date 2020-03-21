Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 8,900 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,586. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI traded down $5.24 on Friday, hitting $85.08. 4,545,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,426,544. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.95. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.