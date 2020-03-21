Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 36,880 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,880 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,948,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,281,020. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.14.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

