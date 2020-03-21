Skycoin (SKY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $270,422.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00005715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, Iquant and ChaoEX. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and $270,422.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.39 or 0.02705055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00195148 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, ChaoEX, Binance, C2CX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.