Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) vs. United Microelectronics (NASDAQ:UMC) Critical Review

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 25.02% 23.03% 19.53% United Microelectronics 6.57% 4.76% 2.64%

Risk & Volatility

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and United Microelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $3.38 billion 3.71 $853.60 million $5.71 12.90 United Microelectronics $4.93 billion 1.06 $314.53 million N/A N/A

Skyworks Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Microelectronics.

Dividends

Skyworks Solutions pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. United Microelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Skyworks Solutions pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Skyworks Solutions has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and United Microelectronics has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Skyworks Solutions and United Microelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 0 7 20 0 2.74 United Microelectronics 1 4 6 0 2.45

Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $117.49, suggesting a potential upside of 59.48%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats United Microelectronics on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with MediaTek Incorporated to deliver standards-based 5G solution. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries. It serves fabless design companies, and integrated device manufacturers. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, Europe, and the United States. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

