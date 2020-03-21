SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 114.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.09% of SL Green Realty worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,865. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.11. SL Green Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $45.39 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $218.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.