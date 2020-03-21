SmartCash Trading Up 25.9% Over Last 7 Days (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange and CoinBene. SmartCash has a market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $178,866.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,295.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.66 or 0.02138895 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.58 or 0.03519618 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00616112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015725 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00662373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00079873 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00026080 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00533083 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015722 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

