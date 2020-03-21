Snovian.Space (SNOV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $671.00

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Snovian.Space has traded 90.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Snovian.Space token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Kucoin. Snovian.Space has a market cap of $321,900.57 and $671.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Snovian.Space Token Profile

Snovian.Space (SNOV) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 383,388,884 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,873,573 tokens. The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico. Snovian.Space’s official website is tokensale.snov.io.

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovian.Space should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snovian.Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

