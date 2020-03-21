SnowGem (XSG) Trading 12.4% Lower This Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, SnowGem has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $255,520.60 and approximately $53,505.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004278 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 23,343,320 coins and its circulating supply is 23,266,228 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

