Social Activity Token (SAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $31,597.99

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Social Activity Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and IDEX. Social Activity Token has a market capitalization of $31,597.99 and approximately $8.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Social Activity Token has traded down 35.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Social Activity Token alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004808 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00037108 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00359571 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00001052 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015991 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002353 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005002 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Social Activity Token Profile

Social Activity Token is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Social Activity Token’s official message board is medium.com/@sphereofficial. The official website for Social Activity Token is sphere.social.

Buying and Selling Social Activity Token

Social Activity Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Activity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Activity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Social Activity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Activity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.