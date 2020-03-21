Social Send Reaches Market Cap of $148,601.13 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Social Send has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. Social Send has a total market cap of $148,601.13 and approximately $53.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015724 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003772 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003388 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,311,435 coins. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Social Send can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

