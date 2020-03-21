SolarCoin Price Tops $0.0098 on Exchanges (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange and Bittrex. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $559,723.17 and approximately $162.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00621640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008221 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,950,689 coins and its circulating supply is 57,375,584 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Bittrex and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

