Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Share Price

Media stories about Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Western New England Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $190.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WNEB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Compass Point cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.