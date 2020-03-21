Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Price

Media coverage about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ score:

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 44,399,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,840,422. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEVA. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

In other news, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $58,883.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,255 shares in the company, valued at $223,988.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $153,465.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,911 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

