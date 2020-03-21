Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) versus Energous (OTCMKTS:WATT) Critical Analysis

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Energous shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Energous shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Energous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry -7.49% N/A -17.92% Energous -19,009.41% -151.20% -127.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sonic Foundry and Energous, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 0 0 0 N/A Energous 0 0 2 0 3.00

Energous has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 723.17%. Given Energous’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Energous is more favorable than Sonic Foundry.

Risk & Volatility

Sonic Foundry has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energous has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Energous’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $34.78 million 0.56 -$3.61 million N/A N/A Energous $200,000.00 141.98 -$38.40 million ($1.27) -0.65

Sonic Foundry has higher revenue and earnings than Energous.

Summary

Sonic Foundry beats Energous on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market in the United States and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, an on-premises solution to publish, stream, manage, search, and analyze videos; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a solution, which provides hosting and management of content. The company also provides Mediasite Capture Solutions comprising My Mediasite that makes a snap for instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices; Mediasite RL Recorders that are a series of built-in room appliances for use in recording video and content; Mediasite RL Mini, which builds/expands an automated lecture capture programs in community colleges, vocational-tech schools, small departments, and K12 classrooms; Mediasite Catch, a video capture solution to extend video capture to various classrooms on campus; Mediasite ML Recorders, a video producer with portable recording solutions to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Join that captures and preserves video calls or meetings. In addition, it provides Mediasite Events, which offers live and on-demand Webcasting for conferences, hybrid events, and high-profile broadcasts; Mediasite Services comprising advanced integration, installation, and training services; and Mediasite Customer care that provides software upgrades and updates, technical support assistance, hardware warranty extension, Mediasite Recorder replacement, and access to the Mediasite Customer care Portal and Mediasite Community. The company markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. Sonic Foundry, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

