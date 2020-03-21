SophiaTX Trading 116.8% Higher This Week (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. SophiaTX has a market capitalization of $168,816.54 and approximately $6,862.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded up 116.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SophiaTX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Hotbit and Liquid.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SophiaTX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00053392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.91 or 0.04365638 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00068909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00038279 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015593 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011568 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003677 BTC.

SophiaTX Token Profile

SophiaTX is a token. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com.

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bit-Z, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SophiaTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SophiaTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.