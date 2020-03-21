Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,878 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Southern Copper worth $30,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,111,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,945,000 after acquiring an additional 155,270 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $5,712,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCCO. Itau Unibanco lowered Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

SCCO traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,104. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. Southern Copper Corp has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

