Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Southern National Banc. of Virginia an industry rank of 216 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SONA shares. BidaskClub cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $226,350.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 72,584 shares of company stock worth $758,213. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 21,855 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 291,640 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONA opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.03 million for the quarter. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 24.92%. Research analysts expect that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

