SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Holdings Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.63% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $41,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

SRLN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.33. 704,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,952. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.96. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $46.86.

