SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,465,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,541. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

