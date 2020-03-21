SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.07% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

EWX stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.85. 395,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,109. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.13.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

