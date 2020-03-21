SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,465 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.24% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of KRE stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.82. 15,406,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,563,635. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $53.59.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

