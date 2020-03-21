Spectiv (SIG) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $10,440.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin and YoBit. In the last week, Spectiv has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectiv alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.02748141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00195163 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040689 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv launched on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,280,035 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.