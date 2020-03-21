Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,394.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $1,394.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00001035 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bisq, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bisq, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

