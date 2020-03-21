Spectrum (SPT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $10,876.43 and approximately $7,086.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00622164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016141 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008181 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

