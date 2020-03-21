Spendcoin Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $53,231.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,063,399,805 tokens. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

