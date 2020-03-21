Spiking (SPIKE) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Spiking has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $446,116.94 and approximately $660,236.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spiking token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00053889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.44 or 0.04385871 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00069940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00038543 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015837 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011708 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com.

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

