Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOY. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson cut shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$33.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$11.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $415.34 million and a P/E ratio of 12.89. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$9.73 and a 52-week high of C$46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.89.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

