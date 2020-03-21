Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Earning Very Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) have been trending very negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Spirit of Texas Bancshares earned a daily sentiment score of -3.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of STXB stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.45. 83,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,229. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.96.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Nelda Luce Blair purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $29,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Beall bought 2,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.15 per share, with a total value of $50,757.85. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,366 shares of company stock valued at $488,864 and have sold 1,500 shares valued at $34,691. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

