SpreadCoin (SPR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, SpreadCoin has traded down 66.4% against the US dollar. SpreadCoin has a total market capitalization of $8,347.66 and approximately $3.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpreadCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SpreadCoin alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 78.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000196 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin (CRYPTO:SPR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin. The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpreadCoin’s official website is www.spreadcoin.info.

Buying and Selling SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpreadCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpreadCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpreadCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpreadCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.