StableUSD Hits Market Cap of $1.53 Million (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00015642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. During the last week, StableUSD has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. StableUSD has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $105,629.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.53 or 0.02769558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00194494 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00040717 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,001,116,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,573,992 tokens. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

