StableUSD (USDS) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One StableUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00016276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. StableUSD has a market cap of $1.54 million and $121,798.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.67 or 0.02690221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00191217 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00040738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00036036 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,001,116,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,573,992 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

