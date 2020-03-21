Staker (STR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded up 44.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, Staker has traded up 74.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Staker token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Staker has a market cap of $1,722.68 and $1.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Staker alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.42 or 0.02691673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00193440 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00040563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036388 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Staker Profile

Staker’s total supply is 2,081,618 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,507,815 tokens. The official website for Staker is staker.network. The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken.

Buying and Selling Staker

Staker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Staker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Staker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Staker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.