Stakinglab (LABX) Price Tops $0.0208 on Top Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. Stakinglab has a market cap of $8,408.97 and $294.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00342603 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016058 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,939,974 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io.

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

