Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCBFF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.39.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

