Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,166,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 120,792 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.36% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $25,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth $3,417,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $2,218,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $504,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBLK traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 725,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,363. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $536.70 million, a P/E ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $248.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBLK shares. DNB Markets lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Fearnley Fonds raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

