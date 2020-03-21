Startcoin (START) Trading 74.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Startcoin has a market capitalization of $172,851.77 and approximately $100.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Startcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittylicious and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Startcoin has traded up 74.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007503 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Startcoin Coin Profile

Startcoin (START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. The official website for Startcoin is startcoin.org. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Startcoin

Startcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

