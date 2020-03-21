State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,553,845 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.10% of State Street worth $27,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in State Street by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on State Street from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Shares of STT opened at $46.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.70. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.