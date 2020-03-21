State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

State Street (NYSE:STT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 82.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE:STT opened at $46.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.70.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that State Street will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,143,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,067,000 after buying an additional 484,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,015,000 after buying an additional 1,488,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,319,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,390,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.