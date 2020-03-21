Status Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35.63 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Status has a market capitalization of $48.04 million and $35.63 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 46.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Bittrex, Livecoin and TOPBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.02670528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00192969 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036401 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Status Profile

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Livecoin, OKEx, OOOBTC, IDEX, Binance, TOPBTC, IDAX, Liqui, Bittrex, ChaoEX, GOPAX, Gatecoin, Cobinhood, DEx.top, Huobi, Gate.io, BigONE, IDCM, Bithumb, LATOKEN, Neraex, Poloniex, DDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Tidex, Kucoin, DragonEX, Kyber Network, ABCC, ZB.COM, Koinex, Radar Relay, Upbit, OTCBTC, Ethfinex and Ovis. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.