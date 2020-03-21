Stealth (XST) Achieves Market Cap of $1.12 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Stealth has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can now be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Stealth has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $5,356.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008188 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003997 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00001110 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00001273 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00033755 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 35,152,987 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

