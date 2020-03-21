Steem Dollars 24 Hour Volume Hits $925,545.00 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00012211 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and GOPAX. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $925,545.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,302.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.41 or 0.03592147 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003063 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00668181 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000499 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00064831 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Steem Dollars is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,669,505 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, GOPAX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

