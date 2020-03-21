Steem Trading Up 40% This Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Steem has a total market cap of $69.47 million and approximately $12.75 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00003064 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, RuDEX, Huobi and Bithumb. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 40% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,234.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.03 or 0.03512908 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00668788 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018929 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000598 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 380,548,811 coins and its circulating supply is 363,574,717 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Bithumb, Huobi, OpenLedger DEX, RuDEX, HitBTC, Upbit, GOPAX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

