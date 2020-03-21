Stellar Reaches Market Capitalization of $803.52 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Stellar has a total market cap of $803.52 million and $381.09 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Poloniex, Exmo and OTCBTC. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.02654079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00193205 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036372 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00100064 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,902 coins and its circulating supply is 20,283,516,600 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stronghold, BitMart, Vebitcoin, Kryptono, Bittrex, Stellarport, ZB.COM, Bitfinex, Huobi, Sistemkoin, CEX.IO, Kucoin, Exmo, C2CX, Liquid, Gate.io, ABCC, Binance, Indodax, OKEx, Exrates, Poloniex, Kraken, Koineks, OTCBTC, Kuna, RippleFox, Upbit, GOPAX, Koinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Cryptomate, Ovis, CryptoMarket, HitBTC, BCEX, CoinEgg and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

