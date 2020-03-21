Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $393.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to post $393.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $385.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $399.90 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $410.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Steven Madden from to in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1,276.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.