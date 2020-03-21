Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 13,292 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of FibroGen worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FGEN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,434,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,632,000 after purchasing an additional 706,703 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 608,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,112,000 after purchasing an additional 125,608 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth about $3,091,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter worth about $2,136,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $258,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,608.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $256,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of FGEN stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.87. 1,182,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,158. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.16. FibroGen Inc has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.53). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

