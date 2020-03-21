Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 17,667 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,375,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,315,000 after purchasing an additional 70,829 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $857,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,091,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,368,000 after buying an additional 325,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 24,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NCLH traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 27,432,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,491,610. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.95.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

