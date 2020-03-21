Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 18,360 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the third quarter worth about $2,673,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,076,000 after acquiring an additional 64,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,134,482.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,157. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

SGEN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,606,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,440. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.59. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.90 and a 52 week high of $124.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

