Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 59,356 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,356 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.16% of MGM Growth Properties worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 149,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 41,844 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 805.7% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 62,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 55,369 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,257,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,945,000 after acquiring an additional 377,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 71,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

MGP stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,068,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $225.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.69%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, CEO James C. Stewart bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $40,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,861.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andy H. Chien bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,694.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

